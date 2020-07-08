Ellen taking her anger out on Portia de Rossi amid cancelaction rumors?

Ellen DeGeneres has, allegedly, been taking all her pent-up anger on Portia de Rossi.

According to New Idea, DeGeneres even bought an escape house that Portia de Rossi doesn’t know of. This way, the comedian could, allegedly, run to her escape house when she and her wife get into heated arguments. However, no concrete pieces of evidence can confirm that these hearsays are correct as of this writing.

But the insider insisted that DeGeneres has been taking all her anger and frustration on de Rossi.

“Portia’s getting the worst of it. Nothing she does is right. They’ve not agreed on any big decisions all year, including Portia being offered her own online cooking show and Ellen refusing. Now, it looks like Ellen’s show’s done and she’s planning three new shows and completely keeping Portia in the dark,” the unnamed source said, as per New Idea.

Ellen DeGeneres allegedly keeping Portia de Rossi in the dark

The insider added that de Rossi doesn’t also have any idea about DeGeneres’ new shows on her network. And the Scandal actress doesn’t also have any idea about what’s going on in her wife’s head.

According to the questionable source, the recent stresses in DeGeneres’ life has caused the funny woman to age quickly.

“She’s aged 10 years this year. She’s really taken a beating over all those ‘mean’ stories, and the huge backlash online his completely hit her hard,” the source concluded.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres rumors debunked

However, one should take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt. Even though DeGeneres has been criticized for, allegedly, being mean, this doesn’t mean that she’s taking her anger out on her wife.

Portia de Rossi has been a solid source of strength and support for DeGeneres during this difficult time.

The producers of Ellen Show also said that the daytime program would continue to air despite a sudden drop in ratings. As such, DeGeneres doesn’t have anything to worry about.

Ellen DeGeneres net worth

According to StyleCaster journalist Jenzia Burgos, DeGeneres shouldn’t worry even if Ellen Show eventually gets canceled. After all, she has several sources of income.

The comedian’s net worth is, reportedly, over $400 million. And her earnings are roughly around $84 million.

“The 62-year-old comedian has made so much money from her career, she could survive anything at this point – even cancelation,” the journalist said.

DeGeneres has been hosting Ellen Show since 2003. Portia de Rossi, on the other hand, is busy with her art company.