‘Ellen Show’ Producers Address Cancellation Rumors

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has recently been plagued by rumors that it will be canceled soon after crew members and former employees spoke out against its host, Ellen DeGeneres. Now, the show’s producers are setting the record straight.

A report from The Sun has claimed that there are speculations that the syndicated talk show may be taken off the air soon due to its continuous decline in ratings. The outlet pointed out that the ratings plummeted after testimonies about DeGeneres being “mean” to her staff and fans began to surface.

However, reps for Warner Bros. Television’s Telepictures, the company that produces “Ellen,” told the New York Post that there is no truth to the cancellation rumors.

“Telepictures can confirm it’s untrue,” the reps stated when asked for comment.

TVNewsCheck’s figures showed that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Season 17 dropped 14% to a 1.2 rating. In comparison, “Dr. Phil” has 1.5, while “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has 2.0. “Ellen’s” rating was reportedly tied with “Dr. Phil’s” just a few weeks ago.

This news comes after DeGeneres, who has been hosting the show since it was launched in 2003, was slammed by several fans and staff of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Several accounts from former crew members and colleagues claimed that while DeGeneres appeared kind and positive on the show, she allegedly had a completely different attitude when the cameras were off.

A Twitter thread started in March by Kevin T. Porter was flooded with examples of DeGeneres’ alleged “mean” behavior after the comedian asked his followers to share their “most insane stories” about the 62-year-old.

“A new staff member was told ‘every day she picks someone different to really hate. It’s not your fault, just suck it up for the day and she’ll be mean to someone else the next day.’ They didn’t believe it but it ended up being entirely true,” writer Ben Simeon tweeted.

The TV writer also claimed that whenever DeGeneres was in a bad mood, the upper management encouraged the staff to do bits to lift her mood up. One fan came forward to accuse DeGeneres of using bust she made of the talk show host as a game prop and later giving it away to a guest.

YouTube star NikkieTutorials, who made a guest appearance on “Ellen” in January and was among the first to speak out against DeGeneres, shared her bad experience with the talk show host on the Dutch talk show “De Wereld Draait Door” in February.

“Let me say that there’s a big difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres, and I’m saying that in favor of this show,” Nikkie de Jager told the host Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, according to a translation by the YouTuber Sebastian Williams. “It’s nice that you say ‘hi’ before the show. She didn’t.”

In April, sources told Variety that the core stage crew of the show were furious with “Ellen” producers for not giving them any notice regarding their pay and working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.