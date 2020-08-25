The Ellen DeGeneres Show DISCONTINUED On Australia’s Nine Network Amid The ‘Toxic Workplace’ Controversy

The Ellen DeGeneres Show used to be one of the most loved talk shows of all the time. But now, the show is making headlines right after one another but mostly for wrong reasons. The show has been recently dumped from its daytime slot on the Nine Network owing to ongoing issues as well as the allegations of the toxic work environment.

Instead of the talk show, the Nine Network is airing reruns of Desperate Housewives, which was previously screened on Seven during the usual time slot of The Ellen Show between 12 pm and 1 pm.

According to what a Nine spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia, “We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives.” While The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been pulled from Nine’s schedule, for the time being, the repeats will continue to air on multichannel 9Gem.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Television announced on Monday that three top producers namely Glavin, co-executive producer Jonathan Norman and Kevin Leman, the show’s head writer have all been fired from The Ellen DeGeneres Show after an investigation.

As per a report by Dailymail.co.uk, Ellen DeGeneres was spotted departing a restaurant in the Southern California city with a female friend amid all the controversies about the toxic work environment on her show. A reporter asked the 62-year-old talk show host about how her show would look after firing the three senior producers. To which, she replied, “I will be talking to my fans.”

Well, certainly The Ellen DeGeneres Show is getting into more troubles with each passing day. Amid this, there are rumours that Ellen may plan to leave the show as well.