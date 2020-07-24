Ellen DeGeneres’ Employees LOVING All The Backlash & The Show Being Exposed?

Ellen DeGeneres fell in a soup when her employees accused her of non-payment of dues. The incident took place amid the lockdown as a lot of workers were finding it difficult to sustain a living. Soon after, the US host’s former bodyguard and YouTube star Nikkie de Jager called her out too. Now it seems the staff members are enjoying the backlash.

It was just last week when as many as 10 former employees came forward and called out The Ellen Show makers. They targeted the three producers and called the work environment ‘toxic.’ In fact, in the same conversation with Buzzfeed, even a current employee spoke against the company.

Now it seems the members who have been tight-lipped are having a lot of fun. Not only are they enjoying the backlash for Ellen DeGeneres, but discussing it all amongst themselves.

A source close to US Weekly reveals it all as, “They’ve been calling and texting each other about the story. They are loving that the truth, which has been an open secret for years in the industry, is finally receiving more interest.”

Meanwhile, last week, producers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show – Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner released a public statement. They refuted all the claims made by these employees.

The statement released to ET read, “Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience.”

They even mentioned and clarified mean rumours around Ellen DeGeneres. “It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better,” concluded the statement.