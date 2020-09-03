Ellen DeGeneres Finds Support In Kris Jenner Amid Toxic Work Environment Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres fell into the lap of controversy after the allegations of toxic work environment on The Ellen Show. Over the weeks, many of her A-Listers celebrity friends have extended their support to the famous host. The latest one is Kris Jenner, who as per reports has been one of Ellen’s most powerful support system.

For the unversed, Ellen DeGeneres was called out in a BuzzFeed report that detailed an ex-employee’s allegations. As per the ex-employee, the work environment was toxic. What followed later was a streak of accusations including non-payment of dues and abusive behaviour.

As per a report in The Sun, Kris Jenner has come ahead and played a crucial part in supporting the talk show host. A source close to the development said, “If anybody knows scandal, it’s Kris, and she’s been a real pillar of strength for Ellen during this difficult time, she’s found it very reassuring.”

“Ellen DeGeneres has spent years being loved by viewers, and this has understandably hit her hard, she wants to come back from it and prove to her audience that things are going to change. Kris has done it all with Keeping Up With The Kardashians; she knows how to weather a storm,” the source added.

The source also revealed that Kris Jenner has been in touch with Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi over calls and they have met a few time too. It says that Ellen is thankful for the friends from the industry supporting her.

In other news, it was recently reported that Ellen is going to address her fans regarding the toxic work environment allegations in the coming weeks.