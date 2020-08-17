‘Ellen DeGeneres fakes kindness, makes audience follow absurd rules’, says guest

Ellen DeGeneres after wreaking havoc for her employees has been giving a touch of a troublesome time to her audience members also, as disclosed by one guest on the show.

Dana Dimatteo, 29, had been an audience member part during one among the episodes of The Ellen Show in 2019 and had taken part in its [Make It Rain segment] where contestants are doused in water in an offer to snag away $10,000.

Dimatteo, during an interview with The Sun, reviewed how she had been very energized when her name was spoken by the comedian artist however, the delight soon rinsed when she watched DeGeneres’ offensive manner when cameras were not rolling.

“During commercial breaks, Ellen would break out of her ‘kind’ character and sit irritably in silence on her couch, not recognizing anybody. She didn’t express single word to the crowd except if the cameras were on, she snapped out from her character the second the cameras quit rolling,” said Dimatteo.

Aside from that, she additionally revealed how the producer had cautioned her and different member from the audience to not be funnier than the host and were also tried to show the necessary amount of excitement if their names were spoken by her.

My chum and I loved the show and it took us such a long time to get tickets for the show. We flew right to Los Angeles from Chicago only for that. We were told by the producers that if that we were picked, we were not permitted to be Funnier or more intelligent than Ellen, that she is that the star and therefore the world-renowned comedian artist, not us,” Dimatteo said.

“We were advised to act in a quite certain manner and to possibly talk if she asked us a question. They made us shout and jump around behind the stage as a test, it was pretty humiliating,” she included.

“When the game was finished, we were soaking wet so they sent us behind the stage. At that point, they simply left us there… we waited pretty much the entire show in our dousing wet garments for somebody to bring us dry things to change into. It was extremely cold and uncomfortable.

I did not enjoy myself on the show. You need to adhere to every one of these rules, you can’t act naturally, you need to applaud continually and laugh at things that aren’t interesting.”