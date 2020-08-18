Ellen DeGeneres’ Ex GF Anne Heche REACTS To Bullying Allegations Against The TV Host!

Ellen DeGeneres continues to be under the media radar. The audience is now divided into two halves. Earlier there was a lot of backlash coming her way post the allegations levelled by her employees. However, her wife Portia de Rossi along with Kevin Hart, Katy Perry, Scooter Braun amongst others spoke up. All of them supported the US host.

Amidst it all, now Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-girlfriend Anne Heche is reacting to the allegations. The duo dated back in 1997. Their relationship was under the media radar after the actress ditched Ellen for the cameraman, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon.

In a weird turn of events, Anne and Coleman actually met on DeGeneres’ comedy tour in 2000. Talking to Mr Warburton Magazine, Heche reacted to the allegations saying, “I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have.”

She furthermore made a rather confusing statement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault.

So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey,” said Anne Heche.

The actress also spoke about her relationship with the US host. “Our time was a beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honour. I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche announced their relationship soon after the US host publicly came out as a gay.