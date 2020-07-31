Ellen DeGeneres Doomed: Investigators To UNCOVER Her As One of the Biggest FRAUD Perpetrators

Ellen DeGeneres should be prepared to lose her career, in a massive way. It’s not just her show that can be cancelled, but her whole TV career, if investigation on employees’ claims. about her being mean, racist, and fake comes up true.

This is because it would not be considered a minor transgression on her part. Being one thing on national television – calling for kindness and compassion all the time, being generous to guests and staff while the cameras are rolling, and being loving to Portia De Rossi, her wife – all have cemented the idea that she’s this really good person.To find out that she was not after all, and that she knows about negative practices in her show, and sometimes the one herself who is being mean, means she is a fraud.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently under internal investigation by its parent company WarnerMedia. This, after it came to the attention of the company that the show has truly a toxic work environment. Afterall, the allegations have already gone public and for months, there were negative comments coming out about the host.

This time, her laughing and going around on her show are no longer helping. There were rumors of cancellations or of celebrity friends themselves dropping her. Even if these are rumors, they might have added fuel to the fire – making people who once adore her find her annoying now. Naturally, the parent company is going to pay attention.

According to Variety magazine, a memo was already sent to the show’s staffers by the parent company. The memo retailed how WarnerMedia already partnered up with a third-party organization to interview them over what was happening.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, claimed that the results of the investigations, if in favor of the complainants and against the show and the host, they there would be deadly consequences for Ellen.

Her brand will be totally ruined and it’s not easy to repair. After all, she’ll be drbranded a fraud and a fake, so how can everything she will be saying from that time the results come out, be believed by the fans who would feel betrayed?

She could be perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in American celebrity history,” he suggested. “There are now serious investigators looking into the allegations and if the findings are as damning as what has been reported then you could watch the ‘Ellen Show’ go boom.”

Subsequently, even if she changes shows or do other things, the scandal to be brought about by the damning investigation results will be with her forever.

Frankly, what one of her employees said is true. Even if she is not the one who was being mean and racist (though some employees said she was), and it was the workplace culture that was toxic, she knows better than just turn a blind eye. It’s impossible that she does not have any idea at all. Ellen could not just believe everything that the management was telling her, and could have been more responsible in the first place.