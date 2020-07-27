Gossip Girl Fame Elizabeth Hurley Switches To Her Bikini Babe Avatar Again & Fans Can’t Stop Drooling!

Gossip Girl has been the turning point of many careers. Be it Blake Lively, Ed Westwick or Penn Badgley – many actors have enjoyed unprecedented fame. The show might have ended years ago but many find it binge-worthy even in today’s time. Elizabeth Hurley has been making a lot of noise lately. Thanks to her sultry bikini pose that has left the fans drooling.

For the unversed, Elizabeth played the role of Diana Payne in Gossip Girl. She was seen in a sensuous avatar in the Blake Lively starrer. Hurley was even seen romancing Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) and many found their chemistry sizzling.

Now, amid the lockdown, many actors have been sharing what they’re up to. Some days ago, Elizabeth Hurley shared a braless picture of herself as she only wore a cardigan. The picture went viral in no time, creating a stir on social media platforms. She’s back again and netizens are drooling.

View this post on Instagram

The Great Escape 😘

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on

This time, Elizabeth Hurley can be seen in a white and grey striped bikini. One couldn’t help but notice her toned figure in the pictures. Many even praised her killer abs. The actress completed the look with a pair of shades and hair tied up in a bun. Yet again, she was sunbathing and we see the beauty illuminating. It seemed that the Gossip Girl diva was enjoying her time at the park with so much greenery in the background.

“The Great Escape,” Elizabeth Hurley captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t help but praise the Gossip Girl actress for her goddess look.

“Lizzie you look absolutely sensational,” read a comment.

Another quipped, “You are so beautiful you have to be in your 20s right.”

A user wrote, “She must be a Vampire… she becomes more beautiful every day”

“This shouldn’t even be legal,” wrote another.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Royal Bombs: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Releasing Twisted Truths Against the Palace Soon

Alex Jane

David Harbour And Lily Allen Engaged With A Baby On The Way?

Alex Jane

Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy with Baby Bump Photos

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign