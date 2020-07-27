Gossip Girl Fame Elizabeth Hurley Switches To Her Bikini Babe Avatar Again & Fans Can’t Stop Drooling!

Gossip Girl has been the turning point of many careers. Be it Blake Lively, Ed Westwick or Penn Badgley – many actors have enjoyed unprecedented fame. The show might have ended years ago but many find it binge-worthy even in today’s time. Elizabeth Hurley has been making a lot of noise lately. Thanks to her sultry bikini pose that has left the fans drooling.

For the unversed, Elizabeth played the role of Diana Payne in Gossip Girl. She was seen in a sensuous avatar in the Blake Lively starrer. Hurley was even seen romancing Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) and many found their chemistry sizzling.

Now, amid the lockdown, many actors have been sharing what they’re up to. Some days ago, Elizabeth Hurley shared a braless picture of herself as she only wore a cardigan. The picture went viral in no time, creating a stir on social media platforms. She’s back again and netizens are drooling.

This time, Elizabeth Hurley can be seen in a white and grey striped bikini. One couldn’t help but notice her toned figure in the pictures. Many even praised her killer abs. The actress completed the look with a pair of shades and hair tied up in a bun. Yet again, she was sunbathing and we see the beauty illuminating. It seemed that the Gossip Girl diva was enjoying her time at the park with so much greenery in the background.

“The Great Escape,” Elizabeth Hurley captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t help but praise the Gossip Girl actress for her goddess look.

“Lizzie you look absolutely sensational,” read a comment.

Another quipped, “You are so beautiful you have to be in your 20s right.”

A user wrote, “She must be a Vampire… she becomes more beautiful every day”

“This shouldn’t even be legal,” wrote another.