Elizabeth Hurley Topless: 55-Year-Old Actress Stuns In Daring Bikini!

British actress Elizabeth Hurley proved that age is truly just a number as she posted a steamy bikini shot that leaves little to the imagination.

Elizabeth Hurley Topless

The “Austin Powers” actress, who has been spending the quarantine period in the English countryside, took to Instagram to post a topless photo of herself while wearing an open sheer white kimono and a striped string bikini from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

“Home, sweet home #countrylife,” hurley wrote followed by a heart emoji while showing off her toned abs and killer legs.

It appears that the “Bedazzled” star is enjoying a quiet time in the countryside while keeping herself busy with her beachwear company.

In her previous IG post, the 55-year-old former model-turned-entrepreneur posted a throwback photo of her wearing an olive triangle top, string bikini, and an animal print cover-up as she celebrated “six weeks in lockdown.”

She also took the opportunity to launch her new collection from her swimwear line.

“Launching today our new limited edition, pure silk Leopard Robe to celebrate surviving six weeks of lockdown and staying (relatively) sane www.elizabethhurley.com,” she captioned the post, followed by a hashtag #elizabethhurleybeach.

COVID-19 Made Elizabeth Hurley “Paranoid”

While the Elizabeth Hurley topless photo make it look like the 55-year-old model has been well throughout the lockdown, it’s worth noting that she previously revealed to Hello! Magazine that the ongoing global pandemic has made her “paranoid.”

In fact, it’s the reason why she chose to seek temporary shelter in their Herefordshire country home, alongside her only son Damian, widowed mother Angela, and seven other relatives.

“We feel like the family in the seventies TV show The Waltons,” Hurley told the outlet. “I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Elizabeth Hurley Mourns The Passing Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Steve Bing

Damian is Hurley’s only son, whom she shared with ex and Hollywood movie producer Steve Bing. Unfortunately, Bing recently passed away due to suicide.

According to multiple reports, the millionaire financier was found dead last June 22 after jumping from the 27th floor of his luxury apartment in Santa Monica, Los Angeles amid a depression battle.

Bing was survived by his two children Damian and Kira — whom he shared with professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

After the devastating news about Bing, Hurley paid tribute to her ex as she expressed her grief over his tragic death.

She began her lengthy post by saying that she was “saddened beyond belief.” She also described it as a “terrible end.”

“Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter,” she wrote alongside a series of throwback photos.