Dolly Parton And Reba McEntire Still Feuding?

There was a rumor going around that the two “Queens” of country music, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, was reportedly no longer friends. A tabloid stated McEntire and Parton fell out a few months back.

According to Woman’s Day, Dolly Parton had fallen out with her former best friend, Reba McEntire. The tabloid stated back in May that the two are no longer speaking because they were feuding over who should have the privilege of honoring their late friend, Kenny Rogers.

The magazine revealed the singers were “at each other’s throats” over the memorial for Rogers, who passed away in March of this year, and some other country stars were caught in the crossfire.

An insider told the publication that both McEntire and Parton “considered” themselves Roger’s closet confidante.

The source continued that “neither one of them wanted the other to take the lead in paying tribute to him.” The tabloid further stated that McEntire and Parton have dragged their beef into the wider world of country music and have called several other singers such as Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley to do a live tribute show. “

They’ve asked the country music world to take sides,” dished the insider. The source concluded that this squabble was a disaster but neither singer was “backing down.”

We dismissed the notion that a “feud” was ever happening between Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. The National Enquirer reported an almost identical piece months ago that Gossip Cop busted.

Parton was also a guest on McEntire’s podcast, Living and Learning with Reba, recently, and in the interview, she mentioned the two have been friends for over 40 years. McEntire also commented on her friendship with Parton during a snippet of the interview, telling Parton,

It’s true Dolly, you’ve always [been my idol]. I’ve always looked up to you.

Last October, Parton surprised McEntire by joining Carrie Underwood on stage to pay tribute to the Tremors actress for her 40th Opry debut anniversary. Simply put, there isn’t anything but love and respect between these two life-long friends. Furthermore, this isn’t the first incorrect rumor we’ve investigated about Parton.

A few months ago, the Enquirer alleged Parton was never going to sing again. The outlet purported the “9 to 5” singer was suffering from Bell’s Palsy leaving her face stiff and unable to speak.

Gossip Cop debunked the phony report since we found no evidence of the singer suffering from the disease and Parton had just released a new song and she’s continued to release music over the last few months. The tabloids simply have no insight into Parton’s life, at all.