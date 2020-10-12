Princess Diana’s spot-on prediction about Prince Harry ‘finding freedom’

Princess Diana may have passed away before she could spend a good amount of time with her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry but following the brief period that she did spent with them, she was able to predict their futures right on the nose.

Robert Lacey in his new book, Battle of Brothers, has revealed the insightful predication that the Princess of Wales had made about the first and second-born children within the royal family.

Lacey writes in his new book: “‘Royal firstborns may get all the glory’, said Diana in one interview, ‘but the second-borns enjoy more freedom. Only when Harry is a lot older will he realise how lucky he is not to have been the eldest.'”

This statement was made when Harry was still a young boy, but if falls in line with how his future has rolled out as he decided to quit the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle.

Previous reports had also unearthed how Princess Diana was sure his youngest son would eventually move to the US, as revealed by astrologer Debbie Frank.