Denise Richards Leaving ‘RHOBH’ Over Marriage Problems

It was recently confirmed that Denise Richards would no longer be a member of the Real Housewives franchise. But, a rumor from a tabloid suggests there is more to the story as to why the actress split.

The publication reports that Richards’ troubles with her husband are the real reason why she quit the reality show.

According to the National Enquirer, Denise Richards is desperate to fix her marriage and that is why she left the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Many fans may remember that the tenth season of the popular show centered around the alleged affair the Wild Things star engaged in with Brandi Glanville. While Richards denied the gossip, the Enquirer states the endless “rehash” of the accusations have damaged the actress’s relationship with her husband, Aaron Phypers.

The magazine insiders told the supermarket paper, “I hear Aaron got an earful about Denise and Brandi’s alleged affair and it wore him down.”

The source continues that Phypers wanted to believe Richards’ “emotional denials” but the “allegations were dragged out through the entire season and press coverage was relentless.”

The insider notes Phypers became “overwhelmed” with the controversy and hearing in detail what allegedly went between Glanville and Richards was “more than Aaron could handle.”

He was shaken and told Denise they needed to work things out right now.

Yet, the National Enquirer is wrong again with this phony premise. Of course, everyone is fully aware of the drama that went down between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville, but Richards didn’t leave RHOBH because her husband was having a hard time dealing with the drama.

A rep for the Bold and Beautiful actress denied the story and also stated Aaron Phypers is in the process of adopting Richards’ daughter, Eloise. Richards and Phypers recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary and the actress posted a picture of the pair’s wedding for commemoration.

Furthermore, Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the Real Housewives series, addressed the reason why Richards departed the show was because they couldn’t agree on the actress’s contract for the next season. The Enquirer can’t be trusted with its web of lies since the tabloid has been unreliable when reporting on Richards before.

Two months ago, the same tabloid claimed Richards feared she was “marked for death.” The paper asserted the actress had a meltdown because she was certain the government was tailing her and her husband. The Enquirer also incorrectly reported that Jessica Simpson wanted to join the RHOBH.