Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call it quits only two months after engagement

Demi Lovato has parted ways from fiance Max Ehrich just two months after the two exchanged rings.

According to an exclusive report by Page Six, the two have called it quits and split up for good.

In the midst of all the problems, a source said Demi will not be saying ‘I do.’

“It’s not over yet,” the outlet’s source earlier revealed, “but it’s on its way there.”

Rumours of a plausible split became rife after Demi’s bodyguard and her sister snubbed Max by unfollowing him on Instagram.

On top of that, it seems like the two have not liked each other’s last posts on social media as well.

Problems hit the pair after it was found out that Max had been lusting over Selena Gomez, stating he has a huge crush on her.

Although Demi came forth deeming the messages as ‘fake’, the episode has taken a toll on her relationship with Max.

The songstress got engaged to her new beau in June, following a few months of dating each other.