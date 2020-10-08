Demi Lovato tosses massive engagement ring back at Max Ehrich in iconic move

Demi Lovato is doing everything in her power to heal from the messy split from fiance Max Ehrich.

The songstress recently returned her massive engagement ring back to Ehrich, as per a source close to the matter.

Returning the ring meant a great deal to Lovato, as she made sure Ehrich moves out of her house officially.

Sources added that Ehrich’s team “picked up his stuff” on Tuesday from Lovato’s residence.

“Demi was not there. The exchange happened between their teams,” the insider revealed.

Along the stuff that was returned was Lovato’s extremely pricey diamond ring which was estimated to be in the whopping $2.5 and $5 million price range.

“Max did not expect to get the ring back, so it was a very nice gesture and meant a lot,” said the insider. “Although he is still heartbroken over the breakup and they have not talked, he felt this was a way for Demi to say goodbye to him and sorry for the way the breakup went down. It was very amicable.”

Although Ehrich was having issues with handling the public gracefully, with his erratic and extremely disturbing social media posts making matters worse, he somehow seemed positive after moving out.

“He now he feels like they can both start fresh and heal peacefully. He finally feels like he can move on,” the source revealed.