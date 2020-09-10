David Harbour & Lily Allen Acquire Marriage License In Las Vegas

While David Harbour gears up for getting back to the sets of his celebrated Netflix show Stranger Things, there might be another significant plunge he is gearing for. As per the reports, after announcing his engagement with Lily Allen in a subtle way, the two are planning to take vows soon. Read on to know all the details about the same.

It was back in May when in an Instagram post, Lilly flashed a diamond ring on her hand and well, that was pretty much confirmation for fans. It was being said that the two may take the big plunge anytime soon and today’s news confirms the same.

According to TMZ, David Harbour and Lily Allen have obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas. As per the same report, there is a certificate of marriage yet created. For the unversed, anyone wishing to get married there has to acquire a license to get the certification.

The information says that they got it on Sunday and the licence is valid for a year. So, in that case, David Harbour and Lily Allen have to get married before September 6, 2021. There is also a possibility that the two have already done a hush-hush wedding and have not registered it yet.

On the work front, David Harbour is waiting for the Stranger Things season 4 production to begin. The shooting came to a halt after the pandemic hit the shores. No release date has been announced yet, but the fans are awaiting the same.