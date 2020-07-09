David Harbour And Lily Allen Engaged With A Baby On The Way?

Did David Harbour and Lily Allen get engaged? Are the two expecting a baby? Over six months ago, a tabloid claimed the two were having a child together and were getting engaged. Back in December 2019, Woman’s Day alleged Harbour and Allen sparked speculation that the to were engaged and expecting a baby.

The outlet claimed after only a few months of dating, the singer was spotted in London with a silver ring on her wedding finger, leading “insiders” to assume Harbour popped the question. These “insiders” were also contending this probably meant that the couple was starting their own family. A supposed insider told the magazine, “It’s no surprise they’re engaged. Lily and David were meant to be.”

The so-called source added, “They already talked about children, and as great as David is with her girls, she would love to give him a baby of her own.” Allen has two daughters from her marriage to Sam Cooper. The unnamed source concluded by stating, “I’d say her being pregnant won’t come long after a wedding if they can wait that long.” So, first, the outlet directly declared Allen was expecting, but then this “source” claimed something different. What was the truth?

Since the story came out a while ago and Allen hasn’t announced any pregnancy or engagement news, we’re going to go ahead and say this story was false. And while the singer and the Stranger Things star are still very much together, there hasn’t been any news about the two having a wedding or baby from any reliable news outlet. This doesn’t mean we’re ruling out it won’t happen for the couple, but just not yet. Furthermore, Woman’s Day has been known to stretch the truth about celebrities.

Just the other day, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for alleging Claire Foy was pregnant with a mystery man’s baby. The outlet’s story took a drastic turn when it claimed that the mystery man as her costar, Matt Smith. The entire narrative stemmed from Foy meeting with Smith to rehearse for theater show the two are starring in. That alone wasn’t enough to even suggest the story was remotely true.

Last summer, we busted the outlet for stating Bradley Cooper was expecting babies with both his ex-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, and Lady Gaga. The messy story didn’t need much correcting since we had proven in the past that Cooper and Gaga were just friends, and the actor has just broken up with Shayk.

Still, Gossip Cop exposed the phony narrative after running it past a mutual pal of ours and Cooper’s who confirmed the tale was bogus. Simply put, Woman’s Day isn’t the best source to go to for celebrity babies or weddings. And it’s no different for this story on David Harbour and Lily Allen.