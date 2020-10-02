Chrissy Teigen Endures ‘Heartless’ Trolls After Losing Baby Boy

After weeks of suffering from several pregnancy scares, Chrissy Teigen and his John Legend lost their unborn third child.

On October 1, the “darkest day” in the life of the Legend family occurred after they, unfortunately and heartbreakingly, lost their baby boy following Teigen’s pregnancy complications.

The couple shared the heart-wrenching news in their respective social media accounts, which certainly shocked their fans.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions.”

View this post on Instagram

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Since Sunday, Teigen had been staying at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after disclosing that she had been bleeding for less than a month.

Unfortunately, nearly a week later, Teigen suffered a miscarriage and lost baby Jack.

Legend and Teigen immediately received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities in Hollywood. However, some people are not sensitive enough to their offer sympathies, even choosing to slam Teigen instead.

One Twitter user wrote, “What happened to #ChrissyTeigen and #JohnLegend with the lost of their newborn it’s heartbreaking. BUT why in the hell there’s son pictures about it??? Isn’t that kinda twisted and abnormal behavior?”

“I don’t trust you or believe you. I think you sacrificed your child to someone higher. You and your husband shouldn’t have sold your souls to the deep state,” an Instagram user theorized.

Most commenters pointed out that neither Teigen nor Legend should have shared the news online.

Despite those insensitive trolls, their supporters defended them and explained why the couple did that.

Why Legend, Teigen Had To Let It All Out

There is a huge difference between being oversharers and feeling grief — and the couple definitely felt the latter.

Their fans and followers stood up for them against the trolls and said that sharing social media updates helps the two emotionally and mentally.

One woman, who also offered her full-support to Legend and Teigen, expressed how the disgusting comments on the news make women feel unsafe.

“Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost a child. It’s not karma. It’s not payback. It’s not a lesson. It’s a baby,” one netizen penned.

Meanwhile, the Emmy Award-winning publicist Danny Deraney also defended the two and told everyone that it is not everyone’s place to dictate how Teigen would deal with the grief.

“I do know, that even if she asked to take a picture of herself at one of her worst moments, so what? That shot helped millions of women cope with one of our culture’s greatest stigmas,” he continued.

Teigen’s miscarriage came after she shared updates in a series of videos on her Instagram Story.

The 34-year-old model disclosed that time she had been bleeding heavily despite being on bed rest. She further explained that the issues she experienced during her third pregnancy caused her to be hospitalized.

Teigen was already half-way through her third pregnancy when she lost her child, who could have been the baby brother of Luna and Miles.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Kourtney Kardashian Drops Harsh Truth Bomb About’ KUWTK’ — It’s TOXIC!

Alex Jane

Gigi Hadid & ‘Baby Daddy’ Zayn Malik Share An Intimate Kiss In Her New Instagram Upload & We Are Awestruck

Alex Jane

Don’t Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde Brings Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson & Florence Pugh Together; Is This A Dream?

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign