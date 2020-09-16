Chrissy Teigen Reviews Kim Kardashian’s Maternity Shape Wear: “It’s The Most Comfortable Thing”

Kim Kardashian has recently launched maternity shapewear. The 39-year-old debuted a new line of SKIMS solution wear for pregnant women.

She received a lot of criticism for it as the shoppers felt that the new collection is encouraging women to hide their stomachs. Recently the beauty mogul gave a befitting reply in a series of tweets. But, today her pal Chrissy Teigen has come out in her support.

Teigen who is expecting her third child from husband John Legend, recently announced that she is on two-week bed rest. The moment she read about the backlash, her friend was receiving on her latest Maternity shapewear collection, the supermodel jumped to take her side.

Chrissy Teigen shared a series of Instagram stories videos wearing the SKIMS maternity line and explaining why she loves the product so much.

Check out the post below:

We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

She explained, “Actual pregnant person here,” Chrissy, began, standing in her bathroom while wearing a pair of knee-length maternity SKIMS and a matching bra. She explained that “Basically, the reason I love pregnancy shapewear is because it stops all the folds of my vagina and stomach from eating any other type of underwear.”

“When you’re pregnant and you’re sitting down a lot, or on bed rest like me, you tend to just sit there, and if you’re wearing regular, basic-ass underwear, all it does is roll inside of folds, I didn’t even know I had. It rolls up in there, and it doesn’t even look like I have underwear on,” she continued.

“We’re not trying to do anything to trick you, we’re pregnant. We would just like to feel good about ourselves in a time where mentally, it can be really challenging,” she continued. “What’s the big deal? I don’t think I have some f**king magic waistline now.

Do you guys think that? I’m not doing it to get a waistline. I merely want to wear underwear that’s pretty, that I feel good in, that’s soft, that’s comfortable, that stretches nicely over my belly.”

Chrissy Teigen then went on to address Kim Kardashian’s critics, saying, “I actually decided that I think it’s even kind of condescending to think that you have to defend us on this. Obviously, the message is that pregnant women shouldn’t have to feel like they have to make themselves smaller.

They should feel beautiful and yes, absolutely, I 1000% agree with that. But what you’re forgetting is that none of us thinks that this is making us smaller. Nobody thinks that. Just trust me when I say that.

We do it, so we feel high and tight, and honestly, it feels easier to get up, it feels easier to move around when you’re not flopping all over the place. For the most part, it’s just the most comfortable thing to wear.”