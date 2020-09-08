Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Helping With Her Ultrasound Is The Cutest Thing You Will Watch Today

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took everyone by surprise when they announced their third pregnancy. The announcement was one of a kind as the couple did it through a music video. Since then, the model has been active on her social media and keeps updating fans about her pregnancy.

Recently Chrissy took to her social media accounts to share an ‘Aww’dorable video, which will surely melt your hearts.

Check out the video she posted below:

As we can see in the video, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 4-year-old Luna was seen by her mom’s side. The little one was helping her mom with her latest ultrasound. The model shared this cute video on Monday.

It is such an adorable sight to see big sister Luna assisting the doctor and staring at the ultrasound screen.

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her third child with John Legend opened up about her latest pregnancy in the caption, admitting she’s been freaking out and experiencing anxiety over her unborn child’s health.

She captioned this video as, “On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me, and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut.

One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines, but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters. But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well.”

She captioned the same video on twitter as, “Dr Luna! she mainly wants to work on animals, but she feels like I’m pretty similar these days.”

dr Luna! she mainly wants to work on animals but she feels like I’m pretty similar these days pic.twitter.com/YoHQyvw3tE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2020

Well, we are sure that this super cute video of Chrissy Teigen and her 4-year-old Luna is the cutest thing you will see on social media sites today.