Chris Pratt Not Choosing Between Work And New Baby

Chris Pratt is not choosing between his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his work, despite what an unreliable tabloid claims.

“Pratt Leaving Pregnant Wife!” reads the deceiving headline from a recent article from the National Enquirer. The untrustworthy paper claims Chris Pratt will have to make a choice between the expecting Schwarzenegger and his work. The outlet maintains the actor has to finish Jurassic World: Dominion in London, and that is supposedly causing problems in his marriage.

“Chris will have to choose between work and or his wife,” spills a supposed source. The unnamed source alleges, “Chris is contractually obliged to be set on when they start, although every effort will be made so he can take the 11-hour flight home on the weekends.” We’re not sure who this anonymous source was that gave this “information” but Gossip Cop can assume that they don’t have any idea what they’re talking about.

Chris Pratt is not picking between his wife or his job. According to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the actor has been a “wonderful, loving, exceptional husband,” amid her pregnancy. “I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father.

I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!” Schwarzenegger wrote as the caption in a recent Instagram post. Pratt himself has done nothing but praised his wife as well.

Also, Jurassic World: Dominion has resumed it’s production amid the current epidemic, so the film should be done filming way before Schwarznegger’s due date in September/October. Additionally, this wasn’t the first time the Enquirer was wrong about Pratt’s relationship with Schwarzenegger.

Last year, the tabloid alleged Pratt and Schwarzenegger were fighting over kids. The paper claimed there was “tension” between the pair from their differences over having a family and spending money. The story was completely untrue.

Before this, the magazine, OK!, falsely claimed Pratt was annoying Schwarzenegger. The silly story maintained the actor was hassling his wife because he was a big fan of her father.