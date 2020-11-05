Everything We Know About Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles: From Affair To Marriage

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have had a long and storied romantic history, which has included plenty of controversy over the years. From their secret affair to their 2005 wedding, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles have broken royal traditions and rules in order to fulfill their love.

Still, some tabloids have claimed that the two’s fairytale romance has become troubled, particularly over the last few years.

Though many outlets report that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met during one of Prince Charles’ polo matches in 1970, the couple’s biography, Charles & Camilla: Portrait Of A Love Affair, tells a different story. According to the book, the two were introduced by a mutual friend at a get together in the friend’s home.

The two hit it off right away and soon became a fixture in the high-society circles they both belonged to. The relationship didn’t last, however. Prince Charles soon went overseas for his military duties, leaving Parker Bowles behind. There are multiple theories behind why the relationship fell apart at that point.

Some theorize that Prince Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II didn’t approve of the match and wanted her son and heir to marry into the Spencer family. Others insist that Prince Charles didn’t ask Parker Bowles to wait for him to return, leaving her uncertain about their future as a couple.

There have been multiple rumors over the years, but the result was that Camilla Parker Bowles married her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she’d dated on and off, in the summer of 1973.

Prince Charles and Parker Bowles remained friends and in 1981, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, who then became Princess Diana.

Before his globally-televised royal wedding to Princess Diana, sources told the author of Camilla and Charles: The Love Story that Prince Charles had rekindled his romance with Parker Bowles.

The origins of the affair remain murky, but what is clear is the effect the relationship between Prince Charles and Parker Bowles had on Princess Diana.

After a confrontation between Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles at a 1989 party, and the embarrassing release of an intimate taped conversation between Prince Charles and Parker Bowles, tensions in the royal marriage could no longer be denied.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated in 1992, officially divorcing in 1996. Parker Bowles and her first husband had already been living separately for years by 1994 when they first separated, and their divorce was finalized in 1995. After Princess Diana’s death in 1997, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles became more open as a couple.

The couple had their first public appearance in 1999 when they attended a birthday party at the Ritz Carlton in London. Parker Bowles wasn’t exactly a popular figure at the time, since the affair she’d had with Prince Charles was largely blamed for his divorce from the widely beloved Princess Diana.

Gradually, Parker Bowles’ role as Prince Charles’ companion grew larger and larger over the years. On February 10, 2005, the long-suspected announcement of the couple’s engagement was released. The couple wed a few months later on April 9, though there were certainly bumps in the road along the way.

Because of their nontraditional status, with both being divorced and on their second marriage, the two chose to wed in a civil ceremony, which meant they couldn’t wed inside of Windsor Castle. Instead, they held a ceremony outside before moving to St.

George’s Chapel for the reception. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip did not attend the ceremony, but they did appear at the reception. The pair were also supposed to wed a day earlier, but the date had to be pushed back last minute in order for Prince Charles to attend the funeral for Pope John Paul II.

Every member of the British royal family has to deal with tabloid rumors and scandals, but the stories about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have been particularly venomous. Tales of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall getting divorced have been particularly common, with stories of royal infighting woven in between.