Kendall and Kylie Jenner look stunning as they appear in matching outfits during styling session

Kendall Jenner  and Kylie Jenner stunned fans with their latest pictures as they appeared wearing the matching dresses during their recent styling sessions .

Joining a host of other famous celebrities, the sisters  wore matching barely-there dresses for  a famous designer Mathew Williams’ new collection  to create a buzz surrounding the launch.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a snap of herself with her ex-partner Travis Scott modelling new collection. 

In the picture, Kylie is seen sporting  a dramatic brown leather cape with pointy shoulders and a sheer sequinned outfit. Underneath, she appears to be wearing a pair of black, high-waisted briefs. 

The makeup mogul finished the look with cream-coloured stilettos and a gold metallic bag. Travis wears a nude tshirt, black leather trousers, sliders with socks, and plenty of gold chains.

On the other hand, Kylie’s sister Kendall also modelled the smae collection over the weekend, sharing a gallery of images to Instagram. The reality star wore a similar see-through dress like her sister’s, along with sequinned gloves up to her elbows. She accessorised with a larger-than-life bag and chain necklace.

The designer also enlisted Bella Hadid, Skepta, Laura Dern, and Maria Sharapova, among others, to create a buzz online surrounding his new collection. 

