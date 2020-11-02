Amber Heard looks elegant in chic outfit ahead of Johnny Depp ‘wife beater’ case verdict

Amber Heard left onlookers awe-struck with her gorgeous appearance in Los Angeles  ahead of High Court verdict of ex-husband Johnny Depp’s libel case.

The ‘Aquaman’ star looked stunning in a simple navy T-shirt, which she sported tucked into a pair of cropped jeans and styled with black and whit brogues.

Depp’s ex-wife was seen getting some of her grocery shopping done with a friend in southern California on Saturday.

On Monday, the 57-year-old Hollywood star will discover whether he has won his famous libel action against a newspaper which labelled him a ‘wife beater’.

The Pirates of the  Caribbean star, who strenuously denies wrongdoing, sued publishers of The Sun, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an article published in April 2018.

The court case took place in London however the defendant isn’t required to travel back for the verdict as it will be published online.

Both the stars gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London’s High Court.

The judgement in the ‘Depp v News Group Newspapers Ltd’ case will be published online at 10am next Monday and there will be no hearing at court.   

