Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter looks identical to the actress in new photo: ‘Spitting image’

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ fans don’t seem to be able to tell her and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas apart! The “Ocean’s Twelve” star posted a photo on Saturday of her daughter modeling in a silky dress while barefoot in the garden. Douglas, 17, had a striking resemblance to her mother in the picture.

“My girl, in the garden,” Zeta-Jones, 50, captioned the photo of her mini twin.

View this post on Instagram

My girl, in the garden.

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

At first glance, many of the actress’ fans thought the picture was her and not her daughter.

“I thought it was you. Beautiful!” one fan said. Another wrote: “I honestly throughly [sic] that was you @catherinezetajones—spitting image and just as beautiful! Thank you for sharing”

Zeta-Jones and her daughter had a full twin moment last September when they appeared together on a cover for Vanity Fair Spain.

They both sported tan pantsuits from Fendi for the photos.

In October last year, Zeta-Jones and Douglas also starred in a video campaign for Fendi’s iconic Peekaboo bag.

“We had so much fun on set,” Douglas said in a statement. “Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

All Of the Looks From the 2018 Venice Film Festival

Alex Jane

Missing ‘Glee’ Star Presumed Dead — Ex-Fiance Speaks Up

Alex Jane

Meek Mill welcomes first child with Milan Harris on his birthday

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign