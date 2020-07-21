Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter looks identical to the actress in new photo: ‘Spitting image’

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ fans don’t seem to be able to tell her and her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas apart! The “Ocean’s Twelve” star posted a photo on Saturday of her daughter modeling in a silky dress while barefoot in the garden. Douglas, 17, had a striking resemblance to her mother in the picture.

“My girl, in the garden,” Zeta-Jones, 50, captioned the photo of her mini twin.

At first glance, many of the actress’ fans thought the picture was her and not her daughter.

“I thought it was you. Beautiful!” one fan said. Another wrote: “I honestly throughly [sic] that was you @catherinezetajones—spitting image and just as beautiful! Thank you for sharing”

Zeta-Jones and her daughter had a full twin moment last September when they appeared together on a cover for Vanity Fair Spain.

They both sported tan pantsuits from Fendi for the photos.

In October last year, Zeta-Jones and Douglas also starred in a video campaign for Fendi’s iconic Peekaboo bag.

“We had so much fun on set,” Douglas said in a statement. “Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know.”