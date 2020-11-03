Cardi B & Offset Are Officially BACK Together As The WAP Singer Withdraws Divorce Petition

Today’s morning has brought pleasant news of Cardi B and Offset fans as both have decided to reconcile officially. One can say that it was already on the cards given their public appearances in the last few days.

In 2017, the duo married secretly and back in September this year, the WAP singer had filed a divorce from her husband.

But it was only in the last month when both were spotted together. Be it Cardi’s 28th birthday celebrations or the recent Halloween party, it was pretty clear that couple’s PDA is a sign of them getting back together.

According to online court records reviewed by The Times, on Monday, Cardi B withdrew her divorce petition against Offset. It was filed in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court. The hearing on the matter will take place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cardi B recently ended up steering a controversy when she accidentally posted a n*de of herself. However, what also grabbed attention was the fact that she was sleeping on the bed alongside Offset that night.

The Taki Taki rapper herself made the revelation. Cardi was left embarrassed after the nude went viral in no time. She did not even have the chance to remove it as it was over the social media platform within seconds. Addressing the row in an Insta live, she said, “I’m leaning in the f***king bed, right? And I’m telling Offset,

“Yo I feel like…I’m taking the f***ing picture and then I f***ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like “Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading!”

Post that row, she even officially confirmed her reconciliation with hubby. Talking about it, Cardi had said in her Insta live, “I’m just a crazy b*tch. One day, I’m happy and the next day I want to beat a nigga up and fu*kin, ‘I’m gonna teach ya ass motherf*ckin, I ain’t playin’ with you. You’re gonna see.’ And then it’s like, I don’t know, I just start missing…”

She continued, “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d*ck. And it’s just like, I don’t know.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

A reflection in a photo of Elon Musk and Kanye West appears to show Grimes taking the picture

alex

Truth About Scott Disick Proposing Marriage to Sofia Richie

Alex Jane

Gigi Hadid’s ex Tyler Cameron reacts to her baby news

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign