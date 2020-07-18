Royal snub: Camilla’s birthday overshadowed by key event

Camilla Parker Bowles is celebrating her 73rd birthday on Friday and to mark the occasion Clarence House has released a new photo of the Duchess in her garden. But despite being the Duchess’ special day, as it turns out, Camilla’s celebrations are likely to be overshadowed by another key royal event taking place.

According to Express, Friday is also the day when Queen Elizabeth carries out her first face-to-face engagement at Windsor Castle since lockdown measures eased in the UK. The 94-year-old has reportedly scheduled a meet and greet with war veteran Captain Tom Moore, 100, who has raised £32 million (about $60 million AUD) for NHS charities during lockdown.

For his astonishing efforts, the centenarian will be knighted by the Queen, and given that it’s her first face-to-face meeting in months, it will likely draw more attention than Camilla’s birthday. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Tom shared an emotional message ahead of his meeting with the reigning monarch, writing: “I could never have imagined this would happen to me.

“It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me,” he wrote. Tom completed his heartfelt message with the hashtag “FridayWillBeAGoodDay”. Buckingham Palace has confirmed all the necessary precautions will be taken to protect the Queen and her guest, including ensuring social distancing measures are observed during the investiture.

“The ceremony will be held in line with all the appropriate government advice, adhering to strict social distancing guidelines,” a palace spokesperson told the publication. While the meet and greet will likely generate more publicity than Camilla’s birthday festivities, there will no doubt be plenty of sweet birthday tributes for the Duchess on social media. Enthusiastic fans have already started sending their regards to Camilla, with one person commenting on her recent birthday snap, writing: “Beautiful photo of a beautiful lady. Happy birthday!”