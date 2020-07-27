Cameron Diaz Opens Up On Being A New Mom: “It’s So Gratifying To Actually Get To See That Growth & To Be A Part Of It”

Charlie’s Angels fame Cameron Diaz is living the best year of her life even amid the pandemic. The actor who is also a new mother opened up about her fresh experience with 6-month-old daughter Raddix. Diaz revealed that the munchkin is the best thing that happened to her and husband Benji Madden. Below is exactly what she has to say.

Cameron Diaz appeared in the Wednesday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While there she discussed her journey with parenthood. The actor explained how Raddix is growing very fast and how now she understands why her friends told her to cherish these moments.

As per People, in a sneak peek that they got their hands on, when Jimmy Fallon asked, Cameron Diaz, said, “Literally every single day, there’s just leaps and bounds … and she’s not the same baby that she was yesterday. Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby.”

“But it’s so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it. It’s just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I,” Cameron Diaz added.

In the chat further, Diaz also revealed that there had been a change in her music taste. She spoke about Benji Madden composing songs for their daughter, and how Baby Shark plays on a loop in their house.

Cameron Diaz and Benji announced the arrival of their bundle of happiness in January this year. The two have been enjoying the new phase as reportedly Diaz has been waiting to experience motherhood for a long time.