Caitlyn Jenner Drops Major Revelation On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ Cancellation

Aside from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, the Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner) has also been a part of the success of their hit reality TV show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

But despite being a part of the 14-year-old show, Caitlyn only learned about ending the show when Kim announced it on social media. Surprisingly, the 70-year-old personality said that she learned about the news the same way the public knew, as no one from the family informed him ahead of time.

Speaking with Australia’s “The Morning Show,” Caitlyn said no one from her biological daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, nor her step-children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, or Rob called him to discuss about the family’s decision.

“‘I heard it on the news!” a laughing Caitlyn told hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

“Nobody called me, I heard it through the media,” she added.

But the former athlete said that she was not surprised by the fact that the reality show, produced by Ryan Seacrest, will end soon.

Despite being blindsided by the family’s decision, Caitlyn had nothing but good words to the family, especially her ex-wife, Kris. She commended the girls for putting up a good show for the past decade.

“But that show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years,” Caitlyn said.

“The girls and Kris have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long. But everybody is in a different place now, and I think it’s time to move on. But what a run,” she added.

Caitlyn has been a recurring character when “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” premiered in 2007. However, she slightly went out of the spotlight after their divorce in 2015, following her gender transition.

Back in 2007, Caitlyn was the huge star of the show, given her celebrity status as a gold medalist in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Canada. But over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner siblings became equally famous because of the show and had different business ventures.

Caitlyn’s revelation came after she released a vlog entry reacting to some of the best KUWTK moments.

In the YouTube video posted on Monday, September 7, 2020, Caitlyn said she feels a little nostalgic and missing her family, so she decided to take a trip down memory lane to reminisce about some of his iconic moments on the show.

“I got a little sentimental and started watching some of these old clips of my old life. And sometimes I think now it’s kind of nice that it’s so quiet around here,” Caitlyn explained.

“The Secrets of My Life” author looked back on moments when Kris is forcing her to cut her hair, but Khloe supported her decision not to.

Caitlyn also found herself laughing at that one episode when Rob Kardashian accidentally took a viagra Kris put on her husband’s coffee, which leads Rob to get hospitalized due to an uncontrollable erection.