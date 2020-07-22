Britney Spears’ Former Lavish & Paparazzi-Proof Beverly Hills Mansion Goes On Sale For $6.8 Million, Read DEETS

Every celebrity wants to escape paparazzi. Once upon a time pop star, Britney Spears lived in a mansion which was paparazzi proof. The estate is located in Beverly Hills, and it’s an Italian-style villa. The singer lived there post she filed divorce from Kevin Federline.

Well, this paparazzi-proof Beverly Hills mansion is up for sale again. It was earlier up for sale in 2018 for $9 million. As reported by People, the villa is now discounted to $6.8 million.

The report mentions that Matt Altman, Million Dollar Listing star said Britney Spears lived at this expansive property from 2006 to 2012. When she left the mansion, the Toxic singer relocated to Thousand Oaks, LA. About the house being paparazzi proof, Altman said, “There is no angle or anything that can be seen from any other house or hill, nothing whatsoever.”

This Beverly Hills mansion is located at the end of a driveway. Britney Spears lived at the primary residence which has 7,500-square-feet of living space. The house also has a detached guest house on the manicured lot. She resided here during her well-documented mental health struggles.

There are six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms at the Criminal singer’s former lavish villa. The house also has a home theatre, a home office. For food lovers, there’s a chef’s kitchen with breakfast nook.

That’s not it about Britney Spears former residence. One will also get to enjoy a saltwater swimming pool, in-ground jacuzzi, along with a fire pit and entertaining area.