Brad Pitt’s recent trip with girlfriend sends Angelina Jolie cryptic message: Rumor

Brad Pitt couldn’t, allegedly, care less about Angelina Jolie’s feelings because he’s completely moved on from his ex-wife.

According to Life & Style, Brad Pitt seemingly sent Jolie a cryptic message when he took his girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, to Chateau Miraval.

Brad Pitt wants to take over the wine operations at Chateau Miraval

A source claimed that this was Pitt’s way of telling Jolie that he wants to take over the operations of their winery there.

“He knew the timing of their visit would hit a raw nerve with Angelina. It’s another indication he’s moved on and wants the place to himself,” the source said.

The insider also claimed that Pitt is very serious about the German model. And he’s, allegedly, fallen in love with her.

“After all the drama with Angie, Brad feels Nicole is a breath of fresh air,” the source said.

Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski’s unique relationship

The set-up of Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship also, allegedly, works for them. After all, they have no plans to get married again.

Poturalski is still married to her much older husband, Roland Mary, and they also co-parent their 7-year-old son. Following their split, the exes, allegedly, had an agreement that they could see other people.

“Nicole loves Roland very much, but they’ve grown apart physically, so he lets her do her thing and vice versa. They’re both committed to raising their child and sticking together as a team. That’s their priority first and foremost and what happens on the side is their business,” the source told Us Weekly.

Roland Mary’s alleged thoughts about Brad, Nicole revealed

The source added that Mary isn’t thrilled with all the media scrutiny surrounding Brad Pitt and Poturalski’s new relationship. But he’s taking things in stride.

After all, he and the model, allegedly, had an agreement that they wouldn’t become seriously involved with other people. And they’ve stood by each other’s word.

“At the end of the day, Roland is a philosophical, peaceful guy who just wants Nicole to be happy. If being with Brad is something she needs to do for her soul, he won’t stand in her way,” the source said.

Life & Style’s source said that Pitt isn’t bothered by his girlfriend’s arrangement with Mary, as well as their unique relationship. However, it is the actor’s friends who, allegedly, have some concerns.

“Nicole claims to love him for who he is, not what he has, but some friends are convinced she’s using Brad for fame,” the source said.

However, one should take the claims made by the tabloids with a grain of salt unless they come straight from Brad Pitt, his girlfriend, and Mary.