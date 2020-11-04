Brad Pitt’s EX Nicole Poturalski Talent Fee Doubles, More Brands Want to Work With Her

It pays to be Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt’s girlfriend – or ex. Literally.

Nicole Poturalski has reportedly doubled her modeling fees, according to the National Enquirer.

“Nicole has always been a successful working model, but she wasn’t a household name like Chrissy Teigen or Kendall Jenner until she started dating Brad,” an insider said.

“To manage a client associated with a superstar is any model agent’s dream.”

They added, “Every major fashion house and big ad campaign that was ever interested in booking Nicole has now had their good taste confirmed by Brad Pitt.”

As per sources close to the German, the 27-year-old wasn’t interested in dating Brad because of his fame or fortune, but neither has hurt.”

Nicole Poturalski is said to be loving the attention she’s getting from the media and fans all over the globe.

“Before she was just another pretty face posting on social media. Now, the whole world reads what she says.”

However, it’s unclear how Poturalski’s modeling career will be affected after their reported split last week.

As per Page Six, the “Ad Astra” actor and the beauty’s relationship wasn’t as serious as many reports claimed to be.

They also said that Pitt and Poturalski broke up months ago and never rekindled their romance ever again.

Before news of their breakup surfaced, Daily Mail published pictures of Poturalski and her husband, Roland Mary, in Berlin, Germany.

According to the outlet, the married couple went out to dinner with some of their friends.

Meanwhile, other reports claimed that Pitt and Poturalski decided to part ways because she chose to be with her husband.

Despite being in an open-marriage, Poturalski and Mary are still co-parenting their 7-year-old son Emil together.

In a report by New Idea AU, Jane may be rejoicing after learning that her son and the younger woman are no longer together.

It has been claimed that Jane allegedly wants Brad Pitt to get back together with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Ever since their divorce in 2005, Jane continued to contact the “Friends” actress.

Mrs. Pitt is also reportedly more than happy that Aniston has a great relationship with the actor’s children, especially Shiloh.

But it’s best to take these reports with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, high-profile celebrities went gathered online to have a table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” in September, including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

In an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Matthew McConaughey was asked if there was some sort of sensual tension between the former Hollywood power couple during their scene.

The “Magic Mike” star replied, “Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, yeah, it was so palpable.”

McConaughey laughed at the question and added how he noticed that after their table-read, people were talking about Pitt and Aniston’s chemistry on-screen but, “No, I actually didn’t notice anything through the screen. But that made for a good topic the next day.”

Fans are still wishing that Pitt and Aniston would get back together years after their divorce.