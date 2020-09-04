Brad Pitt Ready To Face Angelina Jolie’s Anger Over Nicole Poturalski’s Getaway?

Post his split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has found love in German model Nicole Poturalski. The rumoured couple recently jetted off to the South of France on a romantic getaway. They’re currently at Château Miraval aka Brangelina’s estate and vineyard.

For those who do not know, Brad and Angelina exchanged vows at the very same location in 2014 with their six children as witnesses. Another interesting fact is that the gateway took place on the former couple’s wedding anniversary. So what is Jolie’s take on this?

According to a recent report on US Weekly, a source revealed that Brad Pitt is expecting Angelina Jolie to lash. The source said, “Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary (August 23), Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are all set to appear in court in October. It was earlier reported that besides fighting for the custody of their kids, the ex-couple is also in talks about who will get the Château Miraval.

On the work front, Brad Pitt will soon feature in be seen in David Leitch’s Bullet Train co-starring Joey King. On the other hand, Angelina Jolie will star in Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals. This film also stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington.