Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Are REUNITING But Hold Your Horses, Not Romantically!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fans have always wanted them to reconcile. The couple married in 2000 and was together for almost 5 years.

However, things took a toll with Angelina Jolie reportedly getting into the picture. While all that is in the past, Brad and Jennifer are reuniting. Below is all the scoop you need.

First of all, let’s take a minute to calm ourselves down. It’s the collaboration of our dreams, at least for most. It was back in 2001 when Pitt made an appearance on his then wife’s show, FRIENDS. Ever since, the couple has barely worked together on any project.

Only during last year’s SAG Awards, we saw the couple reuniting and we all know about the reconciliation rumours post that. Albeit, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will be appearing for a live read table read. The upcoming session is planned for the 1982 hit comedy, Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

On Monday, several new additions to the live read session were announced. It included Jimmy Kimmel along with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star.

Not just Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston is amongst the famous stars. The list includes Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Dane Cook, who will be joining the nostalgia-filled session. Sean Penn, who rose to fame with his role in Fast Times At Ridgemont High, will also be a part of the activity.

The live event will stream on Sean Penn’s organization, CORE’s Twitter and Facebook account. Fans can catch Brad, Jennifer and their favourite stars on August 21 at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PST. For Indian fans, that will be around 2:30 AM.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston fans, are y’all excited for the reunion? We surely are.