Brad Pitt Is Dating Model Nicole Poturalski & It’s Not A Rumour Anymore!

Brad Pitt has found love again. To begin with, it’s not Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston or Alia Shawkat. The rumours can finally come to an end. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was spotted vacationing with German model Nicole Poturalski. Sources have already confirmed their relationship. Scroll below for the details.

For a long time now, Brad was grabbing eyeballs for his regular visits to Angelina Jolie. He was spotted outside the Maleficent actress’ gated community multiple times amid the lockdown. While reports maintained they have turned cordial post-split, fans speculated if they have reconciled.

Amidst it all, pictures of Brad Pitt on a vacation with Nicole Poturalski have now gone viral. The rumoured couple were seen stepping off their private jet on Wednesday. They flew to South of France for a getaway.

As per reports, it was a long haul flight from LAX to Charles de Gaulle. Furthermore, it is being said that Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski boarded another flight upon arrival at France. The most interesting part is that the actor will be staying at his estate Château Miraval which he had bought with Angelina Jolie.

“They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight. The couple took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France,” revealed a source close to Entertainment Tonight.

Now, a source close to Page Six confirm their romance as, “They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together.”

Well, we’re glad that the mystery around Brad Pitt’s girlfriend is now solved!

Brad was previously married to Jennifer Aniston (2000-05) and Angelina Jolie (2014-16). He shares 6 children with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.