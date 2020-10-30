Brad Pitt, girlfriend Nicole Poturalski split? Model back with husband rumors

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have been dating for a while, but there are rumors that they have already split and she’s back with her husband.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski confirmed their romance in August when they were spotted in an airport in Paris. But new reports claimed that she’s already back with her husband, Roland Mary.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski shocked the world when they were spotted together. But following their sighting, several sources confirmed that they are dating.

However, there are rumors that Poturalski and Pitt have already split because she’s back with her husband. The German model was spotted with her husband, a German restauranteur, having dinner in Berlin on Friday, Yahoo! Life reported.

Poturalski and Mary’s reunion came a month after Pitt and Poturalski were spotted vacationing in France together. Poturalski and Mary share a 7-year-old son.

However, one should take those rumors with a grain of salt because Poturalski is still with her husband while dating Pitt. Poturalski is in an open marriage, so seeing her with her husband is not surprising.

Nicole Poturalski made headlines after reports of her dating Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband. An insider spoke with Daily Mail and said Mary and Poturalski are in an open marriage.

Mary is allegedly a philosophical guy who has been married several times with five children. He is reportedly not interested in negativity or jealousy.

When Mary was asked about Pitt and Poturalski’s romance, he only said, “no comment.”

Pitt’s rep also said the same when asked about his affair with the German model.

“We don’t comment on personal relationships,” the rep said.

Brad Pitt has been linked to several actresses in the past including Margot Robbie and Alia Shawkat. There were also rumors that he is back with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Many fans want Aniston and Pitt to get back together. In fact, just recently, both of them publicly endorsed Jose Biden prompting their fans to speculate that the move meant something else.

Some were wondering if it was a hint that they are back together. Meanwhile, others speculated that they already reconciled. Many also asked the two to just get back together.

Aniston announced on Instagram that she voted for Joe Biden in a post on Instagram. She also discouraged the people from voting for Kanye West saying that it wasn’t funny. Meanwhile, she criticized Donald Trump for treating racism as if it’s not an issue.

Pitt also endorsed Biden by being involved in his latest campaign ad. Pitt and Aniston’s fans urged the two to just get back together.

“Dear Brad Pitt – dear Jennifer Aniston- I sincerely do not agree with your voting for Biden-what I do vote for is for is for you 2 to PLEASE get back together – THAT would make the world happy!! Come on you two!!!! You know you love each other!!!” another tweeted.

