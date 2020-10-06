Brad Pitt Asking For 50/50 custody & Has ‘High Hopes’ That He Can Make It Work With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody trial for their six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 begins on 5th October and will go on till 23rd October.

The divorce of the couple can only be finalised once an agreement is set regarding the custody battle. As per the reports, Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place. Read the article to know more.

In November 2018, the pair originally reached a custody agreement. But the agreement faltered due to clashes regarding the private judge they’d sought to adjudicate in their divorce case.

Speaking about Angelina Jolie, the actress wants to be fair when it comes to custody. As per a report published by Entertainment Tonight, “Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place.

Angelina wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the children. Brad has high hopes [they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.”

The report added, “Brad, for the most part, has been respectful of Angelina‘s parenting. While he doesn’t agree with everything, he knows she loves the kids and wants the best for them. He also knows his love and presence are needed.”

The report even stated that Brad Pitt has “done everything he can to avoid a court situation” but feels he has been “left with no other choice,” if he wants to be allowed more time with his children.

Brad Pitt has avoided the court scenario for several years and the last thing the 56-year-old actor would ever want is for this to have a negative outcome for everyone. The report reads, “This is about getting his time with the children.”

The report claimed that No one wants this case over more than Angelina Jolie. What’s your opinion over the matter?