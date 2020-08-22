Brad Pitt’s Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Gets Nastier?

We do not even need to say this that Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the hottest couples of Hollywood. And with their split, a million hearts broke too. Well ever since their divorce, the couple has been in a custody battle.

Though the kids are staying with the Maleficent actress currently, Brad eagerly wants the custody and hence does not want to step back from the battle at any cost.

The 45-year-old actress has reportedly requested that the judge overseeing their court battle is taken off as he is ‘too close’ to Brad to be able to make an unbiased decision.

This has apparently infuriated the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star, who is now prepared to “dig in” as their court battle looks to take a turn towards a more bitter path.

According to reports in US Weekly, a source reveals, “Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time. He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back, hard.”

Angelina Jolie has claimed in court documents that she filed on August 10 that Judge John W. Ouderkirk had “failed to disclose” that he has a working relationship with one of Brad’s attorneys.

This was challenged by Brad’s legal team, who hit back at the claim saying that the judge “has had a well-documented history” with Brad and Angelina and that he even presided over their wedding in August 2014.

The court battle had been looking like it was heading in a direction in which an amicable outcome could have been sought but this latest diversion could mean a heated final battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.