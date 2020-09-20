Brad Pitt Almost Broke Up With Angelina Jolie After She Decided To Adopt Pax

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie almost called it quits after the birth of their first biological child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. According to Us Weekly, the couple had an argument over the adoption of their second child, Pax.

A source claimed that Pitt didn’t want to adopt Pax, but Jolie was keen on bringing him home.

One of Pitt’s concerns was that Jolie just gave birth to their baby. But the Maleficent star allegedly told Pitt that Pax needed her more than Shiloh.

The Ad Astra actor was also allegedly concerned because Pax was already 3 years old when Jolie wanted to adopt him. The young didn’t also know how to speak English.

However, Jolie still had the last say on the matter because the adoption of Pax pushed through. But as he got older and his parents’ issues surfaced, Pax allegedly found out that Pitt didn’t want to adopt him in the first place.

The source claimed that it was Jolie who broke the news to her son during one of her fights with Pitt. Since then, the actor’s relationship with Pax was never the same.

“It’s harmed his and Brad’s relationship, though Brad denied having said that specifically,” the source said.

Additionally, the source also talked about Pitt’s relationship with his eldest adopted son, Maddox.

“He’s always been headstrong and protective of his mother,” the source said.

As for Shiloh, she’s allegedly the one that wants to fix her relationship with her dad the most. Her younger siblings are shielded from Pitt and Jolie’s ongoing issues.

However, none of the tabloids claims have been proven to be correct. Jolie and Pitt have not talked about their children’s adoption in a negative manner.

In June, Jolie talked about her kids’ adoption in a positive light during her interview with Vogue.

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full.

For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world — you are entering each other’s worlds,” she said.