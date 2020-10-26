Brad Pitt’s Rumoured Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Back With Her Husband?

Brad Pitt and his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski have been painting the town red with their romance. Ever since the rumours of their dating have come out, all eyeballs are on them. Fans are keeping an eye on every move of theirs.

A few days back, it was reported that the German model is already married and in an open relationship. This came as a shock for many, but slowly and steadily, fans understood that Nicole stays separately with her son and is very much dating Brad. But now is she back with her Husband? Continue reading further.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Brad Pitt’s gorgeous younger girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, was spotted with her husband.

She was out this week spending some quality time with her Husband, a German restaurateur Roland Mary. Well, this is happening just a month after the model spent time with Pitt in France.

Poturalski and Mary, who have a seven-year-old son together, were seen laughing and smoking with friends at Borchardt. This is the same restaurant that the model’s husband owns.

The two are in an open marriage and Mary is reportedly not interested in being jealous about her extramarital affair. Maybe that is why Nicole did not think twice before dating the handsome hunk of Hollywood.

The most interesting part is that Nicole Poturalski and Brad Pitt met each other at her Roland Mary’s restaurant itself. We are sure that he wouldn’t have thought that this meeting would result in so much more.

The Polish-born model flew to Los Angeles a few weeks later, and she and Pitt began hooking up, including for a Kanye West concert in November.

Brad Pitt has known Mr Roland Mary for years, after becoming acquainted with Borchardt in 2009 when the star was filming on location in Germany for the Quentin Tarantino movie Inglorious Bastards.

Nicole Poturalski is often compared to Brad’s ex-wife and actress Angelina Jolie. Well, she actually has a striking resemblance to the Maleficent actress. But, now what do you think about the model’s recent outing with her Husband?