Brad Pitt enraged after Nicole Poturalski’s damning remarks about Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski took a fresh jibe at Angelina Jolie sending out strong remarks about her.

This gave birth to numerous reports about Brad getting furious over his girlfriend’s firm stance of not tolerating any nonsense from his ex-wife.

However, as revealed by a source, the 56-year-old actor actually did not have any problems with Nicole coming to his sweet defence.

In fact, if anything he found it flattering.

The Ad Astra star was not “angry or upset Nicole made a remark about ‘happy people don’t hate,’” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

“For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad,” the insider went on.

So to say, Brad does not want to be dragged into the drama.

“At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved.”

Captioning one of her posts earlier, Nicole had expressed her feelings about Angelina stating, “Happy people don’t hate.”

She was then attacked by a commentator who said, “If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl.”

To this, the German model replied, “Not hating [on] anyone.”

She replied to another comment, “WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS.”