Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Asking Alia Shawkat To Be A Surrogate Mother For Their Child?

Have the most famous exes in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, asked Pitt’s good friend and Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat to be their surrogate?

‘Selfless Friend’ Steps Up To Have Their Baby

According to New Idea, Pitt has asked Alia Shawkat to make Aniston’s “dreams of motherhood a reality.” The tabloid says the “rumor mill has gone into overdrive that Alia is already expecting,” which is laughable as this tabloid primarily operates said rumor mill.

Anyway, the tabloid says “Alia and Brad have become as close as siblings,” which makes her a natural candidate to carry his baby.

Apparently, Pitt and Aniston have struggled to “have a child the conventional way” but Aniston has now come around to the idea. An anonymous source says “Alia is a fantastic, selfless person, and it has pained her to watch Brad and Jen’s struggle to be parents.”

Angelina Jolie “is furious” about the forthcoming baby, and is either “jealous or just doesn’t want Brad moving on with his life.”

Silly And Ridiculous Story

Gossip Cop can safely say this story is not true. Pitt is not dating Aniston, and he and Shawkat are friends, but she’s not a surrogate for exes. To confirm, we reached out to a source close to Pitt who assured us this story was just silly.

It hasn’t even been a month since we busted this same tabloid for saying Pitt had left Aniston and returned to Angelina Jolie. Nothing about that story was accurate at all, but we bring it up now to point out a lack of continuity from New Idea. It can’t seem to keep track of who it says Pitt is dating at any given time.

The Truth About A Baby Between Pitt And Aniston

New Idea constantly publishes these absurd stories about kids for Pitt and Aniston. It claimed the two were expecting twins with a surrogate; Shawkat was not mentioned.

This story also exposes how dumb this Shawkat surrogacy story is; surrogacy is pretty common in Hollywood but you would never see a famous couple approach a fellow celebrity for the task. Anyway, the twins-story was also absurd.

There was another story saying that Pitt and Aniston already had an existing “secret daughter,” which is something you would have seen in every newspaper if it had been true. It turns out this “secret daughter” is Pitt’s not-so-secret niece that is close with.

This tabloid also said Pitt and Aniston were heading to a Mexican orphanage to adopt a baby. Pitt and Aniston aren’t dating, nor is their brood growing with twins, orphans, or a Shawkat surrogacy. These stories are just outrageous.