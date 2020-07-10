Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are bringing family back together: report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are uniting the family together after putting their differences aside through treatment or therapy and are reportedly during a better place, as indicated by the most recent report.

Referring to sources, an entertainment portal revealed that the former Hollywood couple seems to be getting back on the correct tracks as they found a better place.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated their ways in 2016 following a 12-year relationship.

The former couple has been co-parenting their six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, also as twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

A source disclosed to People.com that “it has taken Brad and Angie, quite a long time to get the opportunity to be friendly four years after their separation.

The source additionally said, “They definitely required help to solve all the kid custody issues and how Brad could be a father once more.”

Following his split with Angelina Jolie, Brad was reported to possess been dating with Alia Shawkat.

But during a recent interview, Alia said she and Brad are in a platonic relationship.