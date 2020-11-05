Blake Shelton sought permission from Gwen Stefani’s sons before proposing to her?

Blake Shelton’s humungous engagement ring for Gwen Stefani came with a jaw-dropping price and has been creating lots of buzz ever since.

The couple, finally got engaged to each other last month, after dating for five years.

Now, as per a source close to them, Blake sought permission from Gwen’s three sons before proposing to her. 

“Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission,” a source close to the songstress revealed to PEOPLE.

“Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise,” the insider added. 

Although the engagement announcement came after a period of secrecy by the couple, both Blake and Gwen were “very excited” to share the big news with the world on October 27. 

The singer revealed she said ‘yes’ to Blake via an Instagram post, “Yes please,” she wrote, while Blake said, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Gwen is mother to three boys: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Amber Heard’s SHOCKING Revelations! Actress Says Johnny Depp Accused Her Of Having Affair With Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Hemsworth & Others

Alex Jane

Demi Lovato tosses massive engagement ring back at Max Ehrich in iconic move

Alex Jane

Amber Heard’s Poop Pictures On Johnny Depp’s Bed Go VIRAL; Disgusted Netizens Trend #AmberTurd

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign