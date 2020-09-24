Blake Shelton Feeling “Smothered” By Gwen Stefani: Report

Has Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice left her boyfriend Blake Shelton feeling “smothered?” One tabloid reported that was the case early this summer.

Life & Style ran a piece with the headline: “Blake Tells Gwen Stop Smothering Me!” The outlet claims that Gwen Stefani’s announcement that she was returning as a judge on The Voice was good news to fellow judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Blake Shelton, however, needed “a Sweet Escape from the 50-year-old rocker,” according to sources.

Gwen wants to be with Blake 24/7 and although he loves spending time with her, sometimes it can be too much.

The highly questionable source continued, “They live together, record together, perform together and now they’re going to be working together on TV again. I would be a lot for anyone to deal with.”

The magazine insisted Shelton and Stefani had been “attached at the hip” since the pair started dating in 2015, and it was “starting to put a strain on their relationship.”

Blake told Gwen that he needs some space. She was taken aback at first, but she took it in stride.

Stefani, who an “insider” told the outlet “never leaves” Blake Shelton’s side, “ever!” knew that this supposed clingy habit of hers could cost her dearly. “Deep down, she knows that if she clings too tightly, she risks losing Blake, and that’s the last thing in the world that Gwen wants.”

The article also contained a severely edited quote from Stefani’s 2019 interview with the Today Show, where she admitted, “I am so obsessed with Blake,” as if that was some sort of confession.

Let’s take a closer look at the full quote from Stefani, which this outlet twists to suit their salacious purposes. The quote came from a point in the interview where Stefani admitted that she was intensely curious about Shelton’s life before he met her. Stefani said,

I am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between you guys because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then; I didn’t know him.

Taken out of context, like it was in this hit piece from L&S, it might sound quite different from what Stefani really meant. Blake Shelton was not forced to perform, record, or live with Gwen Stefani.

He chose to do all these things because he likes her. This outlet and its source make it seem as if Shelton is being forced into these positions when there’s zero evidence that’s the case. This story is probably false.

Gossip Cop always looks at Life & Style’s content with an air of suspicion, since we’ve seen firsthand how often the outlet gets the story completely wrong. For instance, Last October the outlet claimed Stefani was “clashing” with Kelly Clarkson, and that Shelton wasn’t too fond of her either.

Before that, the tabloid claimed Stefani and Shelton got married on her 50th birthday. We checked in with our source close to the situation and were told the story was 100 percent fabricated. With as bad a track record as this, how is anyone supposed to trust this outlet to tell the truth.