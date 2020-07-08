Bindi Irwin Planning Second Wedding In Oregon?

Is Bind Irwin having a second wedding in the United States? A tabloid claims the conservationist and her husband are planning another celebration in America.

According to Woman’s Day, Bindi Irwin, who just wed Chandler Powell in March, is planning a secret second wedding in the U.S. The outlet maintains Irwin and Powell’s wedding wasn’t “what they wanted” since the pair to had made several adjustments due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Because of this, the publication asserts, the two are planning to tie the knot again in a lavish celebration in America. We have to pause the story here and mention Gossip Cop just looked into a similar account from OK! that also claimed Irwin was having a second ceremony and she was moving to California.

That story claimed Irwin also set do a sit-down interview where she would speak on her marriage to Powell and her father’s, Steve Irwin, passing. The outlet also alleged the former Dancing with The Stars contestant would be having another ceremony “because the first one wasn’t enough.”

Now, Woman’s Day is claiming Irwin and Powell is heading to Oregon to re-do their special day and also apparently settle down. “It would be no surprise if they’re using their second wedding to test the waters of American TV and magazine deals over here,” a supposed source tells the magazine. The dubious insider continues, “Bindi has always dreamed of living in the States and to build her own production company.”

It’s interesting Woman’s Day alleged source made this statement, seeing as how the similar story we busted from OK! also claimed Irwin “always dreamed of having her own production company.” It’s too much of a coincidence not to bring up. It’s also compelling that each story somehow paints Irwin out to be “money-hungry” and that she has an ulterior motive for moving to America.

While there is a possibility that Irwin and Powell could celebrate their wedding in the States once the pandemic is over because Chandler is American and his family still lives there, we’re not certain the couple will be relocating to The States. It’s hard to trust Woman’s Day’s story since it has various similarities to the OK! article we’ve recently busted. The only difference is Woman’s Day claims the spouses is moving to Oregon while OK! asserts it was California. Additionally, the tabloiddoesn’t have the best track record when reporting on Irwin and Powell.

Two months ago, we busted the tabloid for claiming Chandler Powell walked out on Bindi Irwin just after the two had been married for 30 days. The outlet made this prosperous claim after Powell was spotted out at a local supermarket in Queensland by himself. Gossip Cop disproved the phony story when it came out.

Last year, Woman’s Day alleged Irwin was calling off her wedding to Powell. At the time, the unreliable magazine purported Irwin was “cracking” under the stress of family drama and was ready to call the whole thing off. Seeing as how Irwin and Powell married in March of this year, the publication’s narrative was completely fabricated. Oddly, there was no mention of this story in the current one. Huh.