Ben Affleck Buying Ana De Armas An Island?

Is Ben Affleck buying Ana de Armas a private island? No, but one tabloid says so in a new article this week. According to Heat, Affleck and de Armas are taking, um, the “next step” in their relationship? A shady “source” speaking to the tabloid asserts that the Justice League actor “wants to invest in an island paradise for him and Ana to escape from time to time.” Because forget engagement or marriage—the “buying an island together” step is actually the most important one.

The suspicious tipster continues that Affleck plans to build a house there with “the best interiors that money can buy and everything she could ever want.” “He had his people reach out to realtors in a number of locations, and they’re sending him their most luxurious options,” the source adds. “There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for the woman he loves.”

Gossip Cop is happy that de Armas and Affleck’s relationship appears to be going so well. We can confirm, however, that this story is not true. We checked in with Affleck’s spokesperson, who laughed off the article as ridiculous. The rep added that there was “no truth” to the claim that Affleck was buying de Armas an island.

Heat also has something of a history of making up rumors about Ben Affleck’s personal life. In early March, shortly before it was reported that Affleck and de Armas were dating, the tabloid claimed that Jennifer Garner was mad at Affleck for speaking too kindly of Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck had recently given an interview in which he said he had “a lot of respect” for Lopez. Garner, supposedly, has always “struggled with the fact that she’s the second Jennifer to win Ben’s heart.”

Later, after it was confirmed that he and de Armas were together, the magazine wrote that Garner was furious over her ex-husband’s new relationship. In that same interview where he praised Lopez, Affleck stated that his divorce from Garner was “the biggest regret of [his] life.” With the revelation that Affleck had been secretly dating de Armas, Garner allegedly felt “completely used by Ben in order to repair his image and promote his movie.”