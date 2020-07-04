Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share warm embrace, stun in black workout gear

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas love parade rolled on as the inseparable couple shared a warm embrace while dressed in matching black workout gear.

They’ve been inseparable since returning to Los Angeles at the start of the city’s coronavirus lockdown. And Ben Affleck couldn’t keep his hands off his girlfriend Ana de Armas on Thursday.

The ‘Batman V Superman’ star shared a loving hug with the 32-year-old ‘Blade Runner 2049′ actress outside her home in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood’

The two actors looked as if they had just come from a workout due to their sporty outfits.

Ben showcased his biceps in a black T-shirt and also had on a set of baggy charcoal pants.