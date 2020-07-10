Bella Hadid’s pro-Palestine tirade forces Instagram to apologize

Instagram gave a statement of apology to supermodel Bella Hadid after she called out the platform for removing a photograph of her dad’s Palestinian nationality.

A representative for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company reacted to Hadid’s outburst during a statement given to Page Six.

To secure the privacy of our community, for this we don’t allow people to post their personal & important data such as, passport numbers, on Instagram. For this situation, the visa number was blurred out, so this content should not are removed. We’ve restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mix-up,” said the rep.

The 23-year-old model had earlier hit out at the pix-video sharing application for bringing down an image of her dad Mohamed Hadid’s passport that clearly showed his birthplace as Palestine.

“Instagram removed my story and just said ‘My baba And his birthplace of Palestine’ with a photo of his American visa. @instagram precisely what a part of me being pleased with my father’s birthplace of Palestine is bullying, provocation, graphic or sexual nudity? She expressed.

Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? I just considered it as a Hypocrisy, expressed by the Palestinian-Dutch model.

Would you like me to change his birthplace for you? I’m proud to be Palestinian. Everybody should post where their mom and fathers were born today! Help them to remember how proud you’re or where you come from.