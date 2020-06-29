Bella Hadid UNFILTERED: Goes Bare Body, Flashes Her B**bs In VIRAL Pictures, WATCH

Bella Hadid is one of the most followed models in the world. The fashionista makes a lot of noise over her personal and professional life. Recently, it was about her reconciliation with ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. The Victoria’s Secret Model was also spotted in Italy with BFF Hailey Bieber.

However, it is Bella’s latest pictures that are grabbing eyeballs. She’s gone all out to showcase her bold side. The American model took to her Instagram and shared her topless photos. In a string of photographs, she showcased her sultry avatar and drove the fans insane.

Bella Hadid has been enjoying the summers in her Pennsylvania farmhouse. In one of the pictures, she can be seen lying down on a pool floatie. She was almost naked as she wore nothing from top to bottom, apart from a tiny G-string.

Bella Hadid could be seen lying face down on the floatie and fans were quick to notice her tiny red G-string. The model was at her natural best, and she sported her no-makeup look and wet hair.

In another video, Hadid was moving to her favourite ‘boys’ – her horses. She donned a white top that was folded in a way that her breasts were partially visible. She captioned the photo as, “You’re his dream girl until he finds out you’re real.”

If that wasn’t enough for the fans to deal with, Bella came up with another set of pictures. She went braless in a floral sheer top. Sporting a whole new makeover, Bella had short fringes on the front. Hadid was holding a flower bouquet in the selfie that she captioned, “Flower child.”

Check out Bella Hadid’s sultry pictures below: